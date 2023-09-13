Former New Orleans Saints QB Signs With New England Patriots

Ian Book, a former New Orleans Saints quarterback was signed by the New England Patriots on Wednesday to their practice squad.

Book, the Saints 4th Round Pick in 2021, appeared in one game for New Orleans that season. He played against Miami due to an injury to Jameis Winston while backups Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill were out due to COVID.

The Saints lost to the Dolphins 20-3 with Book going 12-20 for 135 yards and 2 interceptions. He was released at the end of training camp in 2022.

Book was in the Philadelphia Eagles camp prior to this season, but was released during the last week of August. He replaces Matt Corral, who the Patriots put on the exempt list after he left the team without any notice.

Book had a great career at Notre Dame, completing 64 percent of his passes for 8,948 yards and 72 touchdowns, with 20 interceptions. He also ran for 17 touchdowns and 1,517 yards on 361 carries.