Former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Safety Percy Butler is entering his second year with the Washington Commanders. He was a 4th Round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and appeared in 15 games last season, making 11 tackles.

Washington Commanders v New York Giants Getty Images loading...

Trying to break his way into the Commanders starting lineup, Butler made a good impression on Friday night against the Browns in Washington’s first pre-season game. Butler picked off Cleveland Browns Quarterback Joshua Dobbs at the Washington 12-yard line and returned it 42 yards to the Cleveland 46.

Butler played four seasons for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (’18-’21), amassing 169 tackles, three interceptions, 16 passes defenses, five forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

NCAA Football: East/West Shrine Game Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports loading...

Following his fourth season with Louisiana, Butler earned Second Team All-Sun Belt, played in the East-West and an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine.

According to OurLads.com, Butler is one of 14 Ragin' Cajuns currently in NFL Training Camps, including Andre Jones, Jr and Ferrod Gardner with him in Washington.

Things Lafayette Adults Get Excited For That Kids Find Ridiculous Buckle up, because we're about to explore 8 things that make Lafayette grown-ups jump for joy while leaving kids scratching their heads and thinking, "Wait, seriously? They're excited about that?"

Things You MUST Experience When Visiting Lafayette, Louisiana There is no shortage of things to do in Lafayette, Louisiana, and if you're a visitor to the city, you definitely need to experience all of these before you leave town. Here's our list of must-have experiences in our city.