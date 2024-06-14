A former Ragin' Cajuns baseball standout appears to be leaving his alma mater to coach in the high school ranks.

According to a report by The Acadiana Advocate, Justin Robichaux will be named St. Thomas More's new head baseball coach.

Robichaux has been the UL softball team's pitching coach over the last three seasons.

The oldest son of legendary UL baseball coach Tony Robichaux, Justin be taking over a program which lost their coach prior to the state playoffs this past spring.

As you may recall, the previous head coach, Cass Hargis, resigned right before the playoffs began. Assistant coach Chance Harst took over as the interim head coach.

STM made a nice run, reaching the state tournament. They would be eliminated in the semifinals with a 7-3 loss to top-seeded St. Louis.

Justin's younger brother, Austin, is the head baseball coach at Lafayette Christian. However, the brothers won't be in the same district as was the case for the two respective schools in the last two years.

LCA is returning to its "natural" 2A classification after competing in District 4-4A the past two seasons.

Ragin' Cajuns Athletics Ragin' Cajuns Athletics loading...

Justin Robichaux played baseball at UL from 2007-10. After graduation, he served as a student coach on the team for the 2011 season. He would then enter the private business sector until joining the Ragin' Cajuns softball program in August 2021.

A pitcher and first baseman during his playing days, Robichaux took more to the pitching side of things when it came to coaching. And he saw success with the softball program in his role as pitching coach.

UL's pitching staff ranked in the top five nationally in strikeouts during his first two seasons with the program. Ragin' Cajuns pitchers were also top 25 in ERA in both those seasons.

In 2023, the UL softball pitching staff ranked Top 10 nationally in shutouts with 20 blanking during the season.