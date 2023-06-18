Following DUI Arrest, Bob Huggins Resigns from West Virginia

Late Saturday Night West Virginia Basketball Coach Bob Huggins informed his staff and players he was resigning as West Virginia Basketball Coach.

Eventually, Huggins released a statement.

Huggins was arrested Friday night around 8:30P in Pittsburgh, PA with a blood alcohol level of 0.21, more than double the legal limit.

From the arrest report -

Pittsburgh Police observed "a black SUV" sitting in "the middle of the road, blocking traffic. The driver's side door was open and the vehicle had a flat and shredded tire." After advising the driver to pull over to the side of the road, officers "observed him having difficult maneuvering the SUV" and began the process of a field sobriety test, "which he failed."

This incident comes on the heels of a couple of homophobic and Catholic slurs he used during interview last month.

WVU president E. Gordon Gee and athletic director Wren Baker released a joint statement following Huggins resignation.

Huggins that reads in part: "We support his decision so that he can focus on his health and family. On behalf of West Virginia University, we share our appreciation for his service to our University, our community and our state. During his time as a student-athlete, assistant coach and head coach, Coach Huggins devoted himself to his players, to our student body, to our fans and alumni and to all West Virginians. His contributions will always be a part of our history. In the days ahead, we will focus on supporting the student-athletes in our men's basketball program and solidifying leadership for our program."

