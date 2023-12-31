Another $2 Million Texas Winner! Small Store Sells Winning Ticket

Another Texas Millionaire

On Wednesday, December 27, the Powerball drawing produced a $2 million winner in Katy, Texas. Last night (December 30), a convenience store in Tomball, Texas also sold a ticket worth $2 million.

The store in Tomball is around 30 miles from the store that sold the winning ticket in Katy just a few days before. Saturday's winning numbers were 10-11-26-27-34 with a Powerball number of 7.

The person who purchased the winning ticket in Tomball added the extra buck for the Powerplay option which doubled their winnings to $2 million. Officials with the Texas Lottery have not released any other details about the Tomball winner.

Rosehill Mini Mart

The Texas Lottery lists the Rosehill Mini Mart on FM 2920 in Tomball as the convenience store that sold the winning ticket. This is how it looked in 2022.

As you can tell in the picture, the store recently underwent an ownership change. I know that lottery retailers receive a payout (up to $1 million) for selling the Powerball jackpot winning ticket. I'm not sure if they receive a payout for selling a large secondary ticket such as this one.

If they do, the new owner of this store will be starting the new year with some extra cash.

The Jackpot Continues to Grow

There were a couple of $2 million winners from Saturday's Powerball drawing (Texas and West Virginia), but no one matched all six numbers, which means the jackpot now climbs to $810 million for the next drawing on New Year's night.

The chance of matching all six numbers is 1 in 292,000,000, but, if you defy the odds and win that cash, you could afford this $13 million home for sale just down the road from Tomball