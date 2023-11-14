Former LSU Coach Promoted To Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator

The Buffalo Bills have promoted quarterbacks coach Joe Brady to interim Offensive Coordinator after firing Ken Dorsey Tuesday morning.

Monday night the Bills lost in tragic fashion to the Denver Broncos 24-22. Former Saints place kicker Will Lutz originally missed a last-second field goal, but got another chance when the Bills were flagged for too many men on the field. Lutz took full advantage, made the kick, giving the Broncos the win.

In 2019 for the National Champion LSU Tigers, Brady was the passing coordinator and wide receivers coach for one of the best offensives in college football history.

Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy throwing for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns. Ja’Marr Chase, (1,780 yards, 20 TD) and Justin Jefferson (1,540, 18 TD) were the two best wide receivers in the country.

Following the 2019 season, Brady was hired as the Carolina Panthers Offensive Coordinator under Head Coach Matt Rhule and did that for two seasons from 2020-2021.

After being let go by the Panthers, Brady has spent the last two seasons as the Bills QB Coach.