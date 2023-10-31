First College Football Playoff Rankings Released
The first College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night on ESPN and the LSU Tigers found themselves coming in at 14th.
The Top 4 teams were Ohio State, Georgia, Florida State and Michigan. Washington was 5th with Oregon coming in 6th. All of the Top 4 teams and Washington are currently undefeated.
Michigan, under a cloud of suspicion of scouting games, has a strength of schedule ranking 111 according to ESPN.com. Washington’s schedule is ranked 75th, but does have win over #6 Oregon.
Ohio State has wins against Notre Dame and Penn State. The Georgia Bulldogs, the 2-time defending National Champions, have wins against Kentucky and Florida. While Florida State beat LSU the first week of the season and Clemson in South Carolina.
While not impossible, with two loses the LSU Tigers will need help getting into the Top 4 as the 13 teams ahead of them are undefeated or have only one loss. Of course a win in Tuscaloosa as against #8 Alabama will certainly improve their current standing.
2023 LSU Tigers Football Season In Review
Gallery Credit: David Schultz