Fans Tear Down Goalposts After Tennessee Stuns Alabama

Despite Alabama stomping back into the game and re-taking the lead twice in the second half, a missed field goal hands the Tennessee Volunteers enough time to march down the field and break a 49-49 tie with a walk-off field goal.

In what is already being hailed as the game of the year, the Vols started out strong with an opening drive touchdown, giving way to a dominant first quarter.

Bryce Young led the Crimson Tide through several good possessions, but penalties plagued Nick Saban's squad the entire game, and poor performances like a turnover on special teams left head coach Nick Saban furious.

After the game, Tennessee fans flooded the field in celebration. They even tore down the goalposts in joy.

Alabama came into the game at No. 3 after losing the top spot to the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State took over at No. 2. Returning Heisman winner Bryce Young was questionable for the game after suffering an injury to his throwing arm. However, he started and played the full game.

Young did prove his worth as a quarterback by leading the Tide back in the second half and taking the lead twice. However, they were unable to seal the deal with a field goal. That, in turn, gave the Vols their own opportunity, which they took advantage of and used to win the game, 52-49.

Young went 35 of 52 in passes for 455 yards and two touchdowns. Jahmyr Gibbs ran for more than 100 yards and picked up three touchdowns.

Tennessee's Hendon Hooker completed 21 passes out of 35 for 385 yards and five touchdowns.

The College Programs With The Most Players In The NFL The NFL is made up of players from across the country, but some college programs produce much more NFL talent than others.