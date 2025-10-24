(103.3 The GOAT) – Every football fan knows how hard it is to win a Super Bowl. Getting there takes months of grit, talent, and a little luck. But for some NFL teams, the Lombardi Trophy has stayed frustratingly out of reach. This gallery highlights the franchises that have never won the big game, and a few that are still searching for their very first appearance. Fortunately for fans of the New Orleans Saints, they no longer appear on this list as of 2010 as Drew Brees and the crew hoisted the Lombardi Trophy for the first (and only) time in the team's existence; and the city rejoiced.

Teams That Have Reached the Super Bowl but Never Won

A handful of teams have come painfully close, making it all the way to the Super Bowl only to fall short. Twelve franchises have reached the game but walked away empty-handed, including familiar heartbreak stories like the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, and Cincinnati Bengals. These teams have had legendary players and unforgettable seasons, but that elusive title still sits just out of reach.

There are Still Teams That Have Never Been to the Super Bowl

Then there’s the other group, the ones who haven’t even had a shot yet. Four NFL teams have never appeared in a Super Bowl. Their fans know the struggle well: seasons of promise, flashes of brilliance, and a lingering hope that next year might finally be "the year." Detroit came painfully close to making an appearance but were denied in 2023 by the San Francisco 49ers. In fact, they are the only team in the Super Bowl era to have never made an appearance, but managed to win multiple pre-Super Bowl championships.

Who Hasn't Won a Super Bowl in the NFL?

Below are the teams that, try as they might, have never won the 'Big One' according to NFL.com. And let us never forget, Atlanta led the New England Patriots 28-3 in the 4th quarter of Super Bowl LI before collapsing and losing in overtime by the final. score of 34-28.