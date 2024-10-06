It was another wild weekend in college football, and one that shows you can't count anyone out or in.

After a stunning victory over the Georgia Bulldogs last weekend, it was the Alabama Crimson Tide's turn to be stunned when the Vanderbilt Commodores beat them in a close game that had fans on the edge of their seats.

It was the Vanderbilt football program's first win against a No. 1 team, and not just any team. After the previous week's Alabama/Georgia game, Vanderbilt was all but assured a massive defeat by the Crimson Tide. Instead, they took the lead and never trailed once against the legendary program.

It was all kind of surreal. Several big plays, and going 13 of 18 on 3rd down conversions, allowed the Commodores offense to create big moments.

But the biggest moment came after the game when fans stormed the field and tore down a goalpost, a college football tradition unlike any other.

All that remained was a jagged metal reminder of where it once stood.

The fans then carried the goalpost into town, bringing it out for the party it clearly deserved. One social media user noted that a police scanner report said "Nothing is stopping them."

The bad news for Vanderbilt? That's going to get them a fine from the SEC, which has rules about fans storming the field after a game. The rule, which is largely meant to enforce safety, is imposes increasing fines against a school if violations continue.

The fine is $100,000, and it will be paid to Alabama under the SEC’s 2023 field entry fine structure. Also getting a fine on Saturday was Arkansas, after a huge win over Tennessee at home Saturday night.