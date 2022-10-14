Brooklyn Nets forward and former LSU Tiger Ben Simmons is a three-time NBA All-star with a versatile skill set.

A 6'10, 240 pounds, he's an elite passer and defender.

Unfortunately for Simmons, the biggest weakness in his game has followed him throughout his career. Shooting.

Earlier this week, a short video of the Nets at a local park went viral because Simmons couldn't hit the rim.

Even when he's fishing, videos go viral of him missing the ocean.

I can't remember a player as talented as Simmons who struggled to do the most notable thing in the sport of basketball.

In a recent ESPN story by Nick Friedell, Simmons opened up about the viral videos of him missing shots.

“It finds me all the time. And it doesn’t f—-ing stop. Sometimes I’m even sick of it, but then I’m like, ‘OK, I’m Ben Simmons,’ you know? Even the other day there was a clip of me air balling a shot at the park. Meanwhile, like 10 guys air balled multiple shots. So it’s like people will find one clip and try to make it that everything — like Ben can’t do [this or that]. You think I’m just air balling every shot? It’s not true. But you got to have tough skin and I realize that, but I can’t take everything personally. It’s social media.” Simmons Dishes on Air Balls - by Nick Friedell, ESPN

The key phrase from his quote is "It's social media". Guess where his quote is going viral with plenty of jokes?

Brooklyn's first game of the season is this Wednesday when they host the New Orleans Pelicans.

