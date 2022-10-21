Every NBA All-Star in New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans History

The New Orleans Pelicans are a popular team in the NBA this season, featuring superstars such as Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

While the club is currently in its 21st season since moving to the Crescent City, it has never had three players selected to the All-Star team in the same year. (We're looking at you CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, and/or Jonas Valančiūnas)

On multiple occasions, the club has featured a pair of players in the ASG, but never three.

Perhaps this season it will break through.

Brandon Ingram & Zion Williamson Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images loading...

With Zion Williamson's selection to the 2021 NBA All-Star game, the franchise extended its streak of consecutive seasons with an All-Star representative to 8 straight, which at the time, was the longest in the NBA.

It was snapped last year when Brandon Ingram was snubbed.

Brandon Ingram Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images loading...

Since the Hornets came to New Orleans in 2002, nine different players earned All-Star status while with the team, with a total of 18 selections overall.

