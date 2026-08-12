NEW ORLEANS, La. - Former New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees recently got inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He will receive another prestigious honor this fall, as he'll be inducted into the New Orleans Saints' Ring of Honor on Sunday, October 11, 2026, during an on-field ceremony at halftime of the team's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

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What Saints Leadership Said About Drew Brees

"As we celebrate the 60th season of the New Orleans Saints in 2026, the Ring of Honor represents the very best of our franchise and those whose impact extends throughout the National Football League," said Saints Owner & CEO Gayle Benson. "We are thrilled to welcome Drew into this distinguished group in October."

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The Current Members of the Saints Ring of Honor

Brees will be the ninth person from the Saints organization to join the Ring of Honor. The other eight include:

Owner Tom Benson (2018)

K Morten Andersen (2016)

G Jahri Evans (2024)

LB Rickey Jackson (2013)

QB Archie Manning (2013)

LB Sam Mills (2021)

T Willie Roaf (2013)

DE Will Smith (2019)

Drew Brees' Career Highlights and Records with the Saints

Brees, who spent the last 15 seasons of his career with the Saints, shattered all the team's major passing records along with multiple NFL records. He also led the franchise to its only Super Bowl following the 2009 season.

"It will be a privilege to recognize Drew as a member of our Ring of Honor in October," said Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis. "Drew's production and character both on and off the field sets him apart as the greatest Saint ever. This is a great opportunity for our organization and our fan base to show appreciation for his Hall of Fame career."

Brees' Career Filled With Awards and Distinctions

In his career, Brees was a two-time AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, named to 13 Pro Bowls, five AP All-Pro teams, was the AP 2004 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, the 2006 co-recipient of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and the 2007 winner of the PFWA George Halas Award (given to an NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed).