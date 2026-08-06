LAFAYETTE, La. - The 2026 NFL season is right around the corner with preseason games starting this weekend. Then the first official regular season game takes place on September 9.

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Acadiana's NFL Receiving Talent

Here in South Louisiana, optimism is high surrounding the upcoming season for the New Orleans Saints with Year 2 of the Tyler Shough era set to unfold. Many pundits (and Saints fans alike) think the team could turn the corner and make the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.

READ MORE: The 2026 Kiwanis Football Jamboree is Set for August 27-28 at Cajun Field

Individually speaking, there is a lot of interest from local fans in terms of players from the Acadiana area. We've historically had some great athletes from this neck of the woods, but it seems to be a little more than usual.

Pro Bowl Stars Leading the Way

One position in particular that has a lot of South Louisiana connections is wide receiver. By our count, seven outstanding players at that position are set to make some noise this season, led by five-time Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys. (Remember, he was born in Opelousas.)

South Louisiana's NFL Legacy Continues

Let's take a look at all the wide receivers with ties to the Acadiana area, as we wish each of them great luck in the upcoming 2026 NFL season.