MIAMI, Fla. - Former LSU football standout Demetrius Byrd, 40, was arrested Monday, July 27, and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following an incident on a Miami Beach bus, according to arrest records.

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What Happened on the Miami Beach Bus Monday Morning

The Miami Police Department was called to Abbott Avenue and Indian Creek Drive after reports of a man yelling "Who wants to die?" while armed with a knife aboard a public bus. According to the arrest report, a dispute between Byrd and another passenger escalated when Byrd allegedly pulled a silver multi-tool from his pocket, opened a blade and walked toward the man while making the threat. The bus driver told police an altercation had broken out between the two men.

The other man involved told authorities he tried to de-escalate the situation, at one point telling Byrd to "shut up," which is when Byrd allegedly approached him with the blade.

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Byrd was located and detained near the bus stop, where officers found the multi-tool during a search. He was arrested at 9:45 a.m. Arrest records indicate Byrd was experiencing homelessness at the time of the arrest.

What Comes Next: Bond Hearing and Outstanding Warrant

Byrd was granted a $5,000 bond at his hearing but is required to appear before a judge due to an outstanding warrant in a separate domestic violence case.

Demetrius Byrd's Career: From LSU's 2007 Championship to the NFL

Byrd starred at Miami Central Senior High School, where he led Miami-Dade County in receiving yards, before playing at LSU. He was a key contributor to LSU's 2007 BCS national championship team, catching a game-winning 22-yard touchdown pass from Matt Flynn with one second left to beat Auburn. He finished his LSU career with 72 catches for 1,134 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Byrd suffered injuries in a serious car accident shortly before the 2009 NFL Draft. He was still selected by the San Diego Chargers in the seventh round but spent his only professional season on the non-football injury list before being released in 2010.