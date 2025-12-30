Drew Brees, Jahri Evans Named Hall of Fame Finalists
(103.3 The Goat) - The 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists list was unveiled this morning, and two New Orleans Saints legends are among those who made the cut.
READ MORE: Tyler Shough is Rewriting Saints Rookie Records
Quarterback Drew Brees and offensive lineman Jahri Evans are among the final 15 former players who have a shot at enshrinement into the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
Drew Brees’ Hall of Fame Resume
Of course, Brees should be a shoo-in, given his illustrious career and long list of records and accolades. He currently is second all-time in both career passing yards (80,358) and touchdown passes (571), trailing only Tom Brady in both stats.
Jahri Evans’ Path to Canton
While Evans faces a steeper path to induction, the fourth-round pick in the 2006 draft had quite a career in the NFL. Evans made six Pro Bowls, was a four-time first-team All-Pro, and started all 183 of the games he played in.
Jahri Evans is currently an assistant offensive line coach with the New Orleans Saints.
Who Else Made the Finalist List
The other 13 finalists for the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame include:
- Willie Anderson
- Larry Fitzgerald
- Frank Gore
- Torry Holt
- Luke Kuechly
- Eli Manning
- Terrell Suggs
- Adam Vinatieri
- Reggie Wayne
- Kevin Williams
- Jason Witten
- Darren Woodson
- Marshal Yanda
How the Hall of Fame Selection Works
A 50-person selection committee will vote on the 15 finalists next month, with the results announced Feb. 5 at "NFL Honors." Between three and five of the finalists will be inducted in the second year of this format.
Senior, Coach, and Contributor Candidates
In addition to the above modern era finalists, the selection committee will also consider senior candidates Ken Anderson, Roger Craig, and L.C. Greenwood, coaching candidate Bill Belichick, and contributor Robert Kraft. Between one and three of those finalists will make it into the Hall.
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Football Players in 2025-26 Transfer Portal
Gallery Credit: Getty Images / Louisiana Athletics