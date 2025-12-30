(103.3 The Goat) - The 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists list was unveiled this morning, and two New Orleans Saints legends are among those who made the cut.

Quarterback Drew Brees and offensive lineman Jahri Evans are among the final 15 former players who have a shot at enshrinement into the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Drew Brees’ Hall of Fame Resume

Of course, Brees should be a shoo-in, given his illustrious career and long list of records and accolades. He currently is second all-time in both career passing yards (80,358) and touchdown passes (571), trailing only Tom Brady in both stats.

Jahri Evans’ Path to Canton

While Evans faces a steeper path to induction, the fourth-round pick in the 2006 draft had quite a career in the NFL. Evans made six Pro Bowls, was a four-time first-team All-Pro, and started all 183 of the games he played in.

Jahri Evans is currently an assistant offensive line coach with the New Orleans Saints.

Who Else Made the Finalist List

The other 13 finalists for the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame include:

Willie Anderson

Larry Fitzgerald

Frank Gore

Torry Holt

Luke Kuechly

Eli Manning

Terrell Suggs

Adam Vinatieri

Reggie Wayne

Kevin Williams

Jason Witten

Darren Woodson

Marshal Yanda

How the Hall of Fame Selection Works

A 50-person selection committee will vote on the 15 finalists next month, with the results announced Feb. 5 at "NFL Honors." Between three and five of the finalists will be inducted in the second year of this format.

Senior, Coach, and Contributor Candidates

In addition to the above modern era finalists, the selection committee will also consider senior candidates Ken Anderson, Roger Craig, and L.C. Greenwood, coaching candidate Bill Belichick, and contributor Robert Kraft. Between one and three of those finalists will make it into the Hall.