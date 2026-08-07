BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU women's basketball will square off against UConn on Sunday, Dec. 20, in a marquee matchup at the 2026 espnW Invitational, pitting two of the sport's biggest programs and coaches against each other.

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Tickets, Broadcast Details, and How to Watch

The event, part of a larger ESPN Events schedule release, will be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and also features Virginia and Kentucky. Tickets go on sale in early fall, with pre-sale sign-ups available now at espnwinvitational.com. Game times and broadcast networks have not yet been announced.

LSU vs. UConn: Series History and What's at Stake

It will be their first regular-season meeting since 2016, when the Huskies won 76-53. This December's game will be their 10th all-time matchup, with UConn holding an 8-1 series edge.

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The teams have also met twice in the postseason, with LSU's only win coming in the 2007 Elite Eight, a 73-50 victory under interim head coach Bob Starkey, now LSU's associate head coach.

Kim Mulkey vs. Geno Auriemma: Two of the Greatest Coaches in Women's Basketball History

The matchup also puts two of the sport's most successful active coaches on the same court: LSU's Kim Mulkey and UConn's Geno Auriemma. Mulkey owns a 783-130 career record and became the fastest coach in NCAA history (men's or women's) to reach 750 wins. Between them, Auriemma has won 12 national titles, and Mulkey has won four, the most among active coaches.