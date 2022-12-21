Demario Davis Named to His First Ever Pro Bowl

The 2022 Pro-Bowl selections are out and the Saints didn't have many players make the list. In fact, there was only one Saint selected for this year, but it couldn't have been a better choice.

Demario Davis has never been selected to a Pro Bowl In his entire NFL career. Many fans were upset that he wasn't selected last after having one of the best seasons he ever had since getting drafted by the Jets in 2012. Davis wasn't even selected in his 2017 season with the Jets where he totaled 135 tackles and 3 sacks. He was a key part of the Jets' defense before signing with the Saints as a free agent in 2018 and his impact has been felt ever since.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints Getty Images loading...

Since joining the Saints in 2018, Davis hasn't had a season under 100 tackles. With 87 total tackles with three games remaining, Davis is expected to break the 100 mark for a fifth straight year. It's no surprise that he was selected for the Pro Bowl this year with his sacks totaling 6.5 on the year, marking a career single-season high for him. Davis is expected projected to finish with 108 total tackles and 8 sacks on the season. He also has one interception and one fumble recovery to go along with that. You know Saints fans took to Twitter to express how happy they were for their veteran linebacker.

There is no player who deserves this honor any more than Demario Davis. Not only is he an outstanding player on the field, but he is an even better man off the field. Davis was named as the Saints' section for the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award. I think I can speak for every Saints fan when I say, Congratulations Demario Davis.

