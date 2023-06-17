Deion Sanders May Have Foot Amputated

In a segment of Thee Pregame Show, University of Colorado doctors informed Colorado Head Coach and NFL Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders he may lose his foot.

In an 11-minute segment released Friday on YouTube, Sanders met with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Ken Hunt, vascular surgeons Dr. Donald Jacobs and Dr. Max Wohlauer and athletic trainer Lauren Askevold to discuss his daily pain levels and possible next steps. "You just have to understand what the risks are. Things can cascade," Jacobs said, adding that Sanders might not just lose another toe but "could lose the foot." "Well, I know what risks are," Sanders replied. "I only have eight toes. So, I'm pretty sure I understand.”

While coaching Jackson St last season, Sanders missed three games after having two toes amputated due to poor circulation.

Following the Buffaloes 1-11 season in 2022, Sanders was hired to turnaround the downtrodden program and without playing a game yet, results have been impressive.

The snow didn’t stop Folsom Field from being sold out for Colorado’s Spring Game in April and season tickets are gone for the first time in 30 years.

