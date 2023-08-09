The defending Sun Belt Basketball Champions, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, released their conference schedule on Wednesday. The Ragin’ Cajuns open the season on December 30th on the road in Huntington, West Virginia against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Louisiana’s Home Opener comes in the New Year against James Madison January 4. The Ragin’ Cajuns wrap up the Sun Belt Regular Season at home with games against Troy ( and then Southern Miss

December 30 at Marshall

January 4 vs. James Madison

January 6 vs. Coastal Carolina

January 10 at Troy

January 13 at Arkansas State

January 17 at Texas State

January 20 at South Alabama

January 25 vs. Arkansas State

January 27 vs. Texas State

January 31 vs. ULM

February 3 vs. South Alabama

February 7 vs. Georgia State

February 15 at Old Dominion

February 17 at App State

February 22 at ULM

February 24 at Southern Miss

February 26 vs. Troy

March 1 vs. Southern Miss

