Defending Champion Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Release Sun Belt Hoops Schedule
The defending Sun Belt Basketball Champions, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, released their conference schedule on Wednesday. The Ragin’ Cajuns open the season on December 30th on the road in Huntington, West Virginia against the Marshall Thundering Herd.
Louisiana’s Home Opener comes in the New Year against James Madison January 4. The Ragin’ Cajuns wrap up the Sun Belt Regular Season at home with games against Troy ( and then Southern Miss
December 30 at Marshall
January 4 vs. James Madison
January 6 vs. Coastal Carolina
January 10 at Troy
January 13 at Arkansas State
January 17 at Texas State
January 20 at South Alabama
January 25 vs. Arkansas State
January 27 vs. Texas State
January 31 vs. ULM
February 3 vs. South Alabama
February 7 vs. Georgia State
February 15 at Old Dominion
February 17 at App State
February 22 at ULM
February 24 at Southern Miss
February 26 vs. Troy
March 1 vs. Southern Miss