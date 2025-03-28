LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — Ragin’ Cajuns baseball fans planning to catch this weekend’s home series against James Madison University will want to adjust their schedules, as start times for the first two games have been changed due to expected rain in the Lafayette area.

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team will now open the Sun Belt Conference series Friday at 1 p.m., moving up from its originally scheduled evening start. Saturday’s game will now begin later than planned at 4 p.m., while Sunday’s series finale remains unchanged at 11:30 a.m. at M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park.

All three games will be streamed live on ESPN+ and can be heard in the Lafayette area on KPEL-FM 96.5, with streaming available globally via the Varsity Network app.

On the mound, Chase Morgan will once again lead the weekend rotation. The lefty was sharp in Mobile, throwing four shutout innings in Friday’s opener. Andrew Herrmann may again be used in a long-relief role depending on availability, with JR Tollett expected to remain in the Sunday slot after six shutout innings last weekend.

At the plate, Caleb Stelly, Owen Galt, and Sam Ardoin have stepped up in recent games, combining for six hits in Baton Rouge. Deggs praised Stelly’s poise and pace, calling Sunday’s performance one of his best all year.

With postseason implications heating up and Sun Belt competition intensifying, the Ragin’ Cajuns look to stay hot at home and keep the fan energy high, rain or shine.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online at RaginCajuns.com/tickets or by calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 482-GoUL (4685). Supporters can also invest in the program’s future through the Krewe Allons NIL Collective.