HATTIESBURG, Miss. (103.3 The GOAT) — The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns baseball team faced a tough road series against the No. 21-ranked Southern Miss Golden Eagles, dropping all three games at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Despite some standout performances at the plate, the Cajuns couldn’t overcome Southern Miss’s potent offense and timely hitting.

Game 1: Friday, May 9 – Southern Miss 11, Louisiana 3

Louisiana jumped out to a quick 3-1 lead in the second inning thanks to Caleb Stelly's RBI single and a two-run sacrifice bunt by Owen Galt. However, the Golden Eagles quickly responded, scoring 10 unanswered runs to take command of the game. Southern Miss’s Joey Urban and Ozzie Pratt each went deep, with Urban’s three-hit, two-RBI performance leading the charge.

The Cajuns’ offense struggled to generate hits, managing just three across nine innings against Southern Miss ace JB Middleton, who struck out 10 over eight innings of work.

Game 2: Saturday, May 10 – Southern Miss 15, Louisiana 5

Game two was a slugfest early, but the Golden Eagles blew it open with a seven-run sixth inning. Caleb Stelly and Blaine Lucas provided bright spots for the Cajuns, each homering to keep Louisiana within striking distance.

Lucas’s two-run shot in the fifth and Stelly’s two-run blast in the sixth kept the Cajuns on the board, but Southern Miss countered with a relentless offensive attack. Drey Barrett’s three-run triple and Joey Urban’s two-RBI single punctuated a dominant offensive display that saw Southern Miss tally 15 runs on 13 hits.

Game 3: Sunday, May 11 – Southern Miss 9, Louisiana 6

In the series finale, Louisiana looked poised to finally break through after a five-run second inning gave them a brief 5-2 lead. Caleb Stelly’s two-RBI single and Drew Markle’s two-run single highlighted the Cajuns’ big inning.

However, Southern Miss stormed back with three runs in the fourth and two more in the sixth to reclaim the lead for good. Despite another solid day at the plate from Conor Higgs, who went 3-for-3, the Cajuns couldn’t keep Southern Miss off the scoreboard, falling 9-6 to complete the series sweep.

Louisiana now sits at 25-27 overall and 15-12 in Sun Belt play as they return home to close out the regular season. Stay tuned for updates as the Cajuns look to bounce back before the conference tournament.