Daniel Beale, Louisiana All-State QB, Commits to Ragin’ Cajuns

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns received a commitment for the Class of 2024 and it was a big one.

Catholic (Baton Rouge) High quarterback Daniel Beale announced via his twitter account his decision early Sunday afternoon.

Beale, 6’2”, 190lbs, was a 5A All-State QB for Catholic and according to 247 Sports, ranked as a three-star prospect.

Beale explained to The Advocate’s Robin Fambrough why he decided to play for Louisiana.

"I've been high on UL for a while, and they've been recruiting me for a while," Beale said. "Coach Des (head coach Michael Desormeaux) and all the coaches over there are a great group of people.

"I feel like their offense will fit me well, and I'll be able to thrive in it. It's a good place. They've got their culture, and it's something you don't want to miss out on."

