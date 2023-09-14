Colorado State Coach Pokes The Deion Sanders Hornets Nest

Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes are the talk and surprise of all of college football. They were a four-touchdown underdogs, yet beat TCU 45-42.

Last week, Colorado was actually a 3-point favorite over long-time rival Nebraska. It took a bit, but the Buffalos took control in the 2nd Half for an easy 36-14 victory.

In their only game so far this season, Colorado State was down 36-3 in the 4th quarter to Washington State before they put three touchdowns on the board against the Cougars reserves, eventually losing 54-24.

With Oregon and USC looming for Colorado, some may consider this a trap game for the Buffaloes. Potentially have their attention elsewhere. Colorado State's Head Coach Jay Norvell fixed that problem.

On his coach’s show, Norvell indicated that prior to his ESPN interviews for Game Day this weekend.

“I sat down with ESPN today, and I don’t care if they hear it Boulder. I told ‘em, I took my hat off and I took my glasses off and I said when I talk to grownups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me.”

Apparently, Norvell decided he didn’t want to sneak up an Sanders and Colorado. Instead he he decided to take a baseball bat to the hornets nest instead.

If people didn't know Jay Norvell was the Head Coach at Colorado State Rams before Thursday, they certainly do now. Mission Accomplished?