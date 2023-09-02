After turning around Jackson State, Deion Sanders took on the challenge of doing the same for the Colorado Buffaloes. With Colorado’s shocking 45-42 victory over TCU on Saturday, the Buffalos already matched last season’s win total of 1.

Travis Hunter, rated the #1 recruit in the Class of 2022, originally picked JSU before moving West with Sanders, played on offense and defense against TCU. He finished with 11 catches for 119 yards and made three tackles on defense.

e, Colorado’s starting QB and the coach’s son, carved up the TCU Defense. He went 38/47 for 510 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Last year TCU played for the National Championship against the Georgia Bulldogs and were 20.5-point favorites coming into the game. Unfortunately for the Horned Frogs, they start this season 0-1 and may be already eliminated from the College Football Playoffs.