Coach Desormeaux Talks Ben Wooldridge, Chris Smith Status, Prepping for Marshall & More

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football didn't play this weekend, but continued their install for this weeks' matchup against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

After falling to South Alabama last week, the Cajuns are looking to get off the schneid this Wednesday night in a road matchup against Marshall.

As he does every Monday during football season, Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux joined me on my show this morning for a one-on-one interview.

Coach gave a status update on quarterback Chandler Fields and running back Chris Smith, as well as dissecting Ben Wooldridge's preparation, the current backup QB situation, the positives and negatives of a Wednesday night game, what Marshall brings to the table, how much he can use last year's Bowl game against the Thundering Herd in game planning, and more.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

Louisiana (2-3, 0-2) plays at Marshall (3-2, 0-1) this Wednesday night at 6:30.

The radio pregame show begins two hours prior at 4:30 on 1033 The Goat (simulcast on 1420 and the 1033 The Goat App).

Coach Michael Desormeaux had a standout career as quarterback for Louisiana from 2005-2008.

He then played briefly in the NFL, making the practice squad with the Jacksonville Jaguars before spending time on the practice squad of the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL.

Desormeaux is one of many great athletes to come out of Acadiana.

