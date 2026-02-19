LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — It’s been a whirlwind few months for Tyler Shough, and now the Saints quarterback has added his biggest title yet, dad.

Tyler Shough Announces Birth of First Son

According to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Saints News Network, Shough and his wife Jordan announced the birth of their first child, Grayson DuBois Shough, on Instagram Wednesday night. Shough captioned the post simply:

“Grayson DuBois Shough. The best thing we have ever done.”

The timing couldn’t be more on-brand for a Saints quarterback in New Orleans.

Just days earlier, Shough was part of the Mardi Gras festivities, even going viral for firing footballs into the crowd from a parade float. That came right after attending NFL Honors in San Francisco following a rookie season that firmly established him as the quarterback of the future for the New Orleans Saints.

From Rookie Breakout to Fatherhood

In 2025, the former No. 40 overall draft pick threw for 2,384 yards and 10 touchdowns in 11 games, helping lead the Saints to a 4-1 finish over their final five games. He was even mentioned in Offensive Rookie of the Year conversations before ultimately falling short of the award. Now, instead of reading defenses, Shough is embracing diaper duty. Time will only tell if Tyler Shough will be able to lead the Saints to victory and hold his child high like Drew Brees did in 2010.

With OTAs set to begin in May, the 26-year-old has just over two months to focus on family before returning to the field. If his rookie year proved he can handle NFL pressure, fatherhood might just be his most rewarding challenge yet.