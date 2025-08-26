(Lafayette, Louisiana) - It's been a long time coming, but fans will finally get to step inside the newly renovated Our Lady of Lourdes stadium, home of the Ragin' Cajuns football team on Saturday, August 30th, 2025.

Get our free mobile app

Renovations to the stadium began in December of 2023 at the end of the regular football season. The timeline to complete construction prior to the beginning of the 2025 season thankfully has been met. In a statement from Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard, fans can look forward to "premium seating products, a new lower west bowl, and state of the art amenities." Maggard went on to say

"Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium will be a premier venue improving the overall atmosphere for our fans and student-athletes."

Upgrades for the new stadium include 34 suites, 40 loge boxes, 524 club seats, and indoor club, more chair-back sections in the bowl and enhanced amenities for fans with a capacity of more than 30,000.

One of the subtle changes was the reorienting of the Ragin' Cajuns logo on the field. The original orientation was facing the alumni side but has now been flipped to face the student side. This was done in conjunction with the plan to move the cameras covering games to the student side of the field. This move will highlight the newly-renovated stadium section while keeping the logo facing in the proper orientation for the television cameras.

As nice as it will be to see the renovated side of the stadium on television, it will be much nicer to experience all the updates in person. It took nearly two years to complete the demolition and reconstruction of the main stadium, but you can watch the entire process unfold in around one minute, thanks to the time lapse camera work from Porche Aerial



Here are some additional photos inside the new Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium for you to enjoy.