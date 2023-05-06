The Cajuns clobbered the Warhawks yet again, winning 9-1 on Sunday in a fun Senior Day game that featured some great moments for Cajuns softball vets.

Kandra Lamb put up an excellent performance in the circle, giving up only 5 hits and 1 run in 4.2 innings of work.

But the killshot had to be Karly Heath's towering grand slam to put the Cajuns within one run of the run rule in the 4th.

After that, Heath got a chance to play short stop, Megan Schorman got a crack at outfield, and the seniors shared a moment with Kandra Lamb before she left the circle for the final time (in the regular season).

The Cajuns will be putting it all on the line next weekend in the Sun Belt tournament, and we'll have all the coverage here on 103.3 The GOAT.

