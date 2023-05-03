Cajuns Move up in the Latest Top 25 Rankings

The collegiate softball regular season is near its end and the Cajuns are primed for an NCAA regional bid. The Cajuns are sitting at 39-13 on the season with a 19-2 conference record. The Cajuns have four games remaining games are certainly on their way to a 40-win season. The Cajuns can also clinch the Sun Belt regular season championship with a win against ULM on Thursday as they currently sit atop the standings.

The Cajuns have played a brutal schedule which is currently the 4th toughest in the country according to D-1 softball. That schedule has given the Cajuns a top-15 RPI ranking for a majority of the season as they currently rank 11th. The Cajuns have also been in and out of the Top-25 softball rankings all season long but have remained in the national ranking the last three weeks. They make another appearance once again, but they come in one spot higher than last week.

The Cajuns will be in action tonight as they take on Louisiana Tech with the first pitch set for 4 PM. The team comes home for the final series of the regular season to take on ULM on Senior weekend. The series begins Thursday as the Cajuns look to wrap up the regular season title. Follow the Cajuns as they wrap up the regular season, Geaux Cajuns!

