Cajuns Baseball Facing Southeastern in Home-Home Midweek Series

LAFAYETTE – The No. 14-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team returns to action beginning on Tuesday when it travels east to face in-state opponent Southeastern Louisiana in the first of a midweek home-and-home series at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.

First pitch for Tuesday’s opener is scheduled for 6 p.m. The teams will wrap up the two-game schedule on Wednesday in a 6 p.m. contest at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.

Both games will be streamed live on ESPN+ with fans able to listen to both games in the Lafayette area on KPEL-FM (96.5) and worldwide on the Varsity Network app.

Louisiana (28-9) earned its fourth consecutive sweep in Sun Belt Conference play after a 2-0 win over Marshall on Sunday. The Ragin’ Cajuns limited Marshall to seven hits and one run during the three-game series and tied the SBC record for most consecutive league wins (14), previously set by South Florida in 1986.

The Ragin’ Cajuns, hitting at a .295 clip as a team, is paced by Trey LaFleur (.400-5-18) and Kyle DeBarge (.338-12-38) with Duncan Pastore (.304-2-23) and Caleb Stelly (.300-1-22) hitting above .300.

Louisiana, fourth nationally in ERA (3.35) as a team, will send right-hander JT Etheridge (1-2, 3.86 ERA) to the mound in Tuesday’s contest in Hammond with right-hander Blake McGehee (1-1, 5.85 ERA) slated to pitch on Wednesday.

SLU (19-17), under first-year coach Bobby Barbier, dropped a three-game series at Lamar last week. The Lions are led at the plate by Shea Thomas (.326-6-27) with TJ Salvaggio (.294-7-25) leading the team in home runs.

Right-hander Will Kinzeler (1-3, 8.56 ERA) will earn the start in Tuesday’s opener for SLU with Wednesday’s starter to be determined.

