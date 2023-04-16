Cajuns Baseball Drops Series to Troy, Salvages Game 3

The Cajuns needed to win both games of today's doubleheader to take the series victory. Obviously, they didn't pull that off. But the news isn't all bad.

Here's how it all went down.

In the first game, the Cajuns were victims of a few really bad pitches along with a lack of run support.

To start off, back-to-back homers from Troy's third baseman Bartolero put the Cajuns in the lurch pretty early. Bartolero also robbed a few hits from Louisiana, easily placing him as the MVP of that game.

From there on, an awful inning where the Cajuns hit 4 out of 5 batters helped Troy run up the score.

The aforementioned lack of run support kept the Cajuns looking ahead, and they dropped that first game 6-2.

The second game was a lot simpler. It was all about the long ball.

On the third pitch that Troy pitcher Ross threw, Marusak saw it through and smashed a ball to put the Cajuns up early.

6 beautiful innings from Blake McGehee were unfortunately capped off with giving up a solo shot on the very first pitch of the 7th inning. From there, the ever-ready Cooper Rawls came through to save the game.

But he couldn't do it without another run, and he wouldn't have to wait long.

Conor Higgs led off the bottom of the 7th with a marathon of an at-bat that ended with a long opposite field homer.

And that was all she wrote. The Cajuns salvaged the last game of the doubleheader and the series, 1-2. Cooper Rawls picked up his 8th win, tying him for the nation's most without a loss.

Get our free mobile app

The Water Hose Boys are "Calling Baton Rouge" on Tuesday to face the ever-dangerous LSU Tigers. We'll have that action over on 103.3 The GOAT.

Pro Athletes From the Acadiana Area Louisiana has produced some of the best pro athletes in the world, especially in Acadiana.

10 Highest Paid Athletes in the World in 2022 Between the 10 of them, they will bring in a total of more than $992 million in 2022.