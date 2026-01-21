BOONE, NC (103.3 The GOAT) — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball game at Appalachian State scheduled for Thursday, January 22, 2026, has been moved from a 5 pm (CT) tip-off to 11 am (CT) due to anticipated severe winter weather in Boone, North Carolina.

Appalachian State athletics officials made the change to ensure both teams and fans can safely travel before a major winter storm system arrives in the region. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Western North Carolina beginning Friday night and extending through Monday afternoon, with forecasters warning of potentially dangerous conditions.

What’s Driving the Schedule Change

A massive winter storm is forecast to sweep across more than 2,000 miles from Texas to the East Coast beginning Friday, bringing heavy snow and ice to the southern Appalachians. Boone, located in the North Carolina mountains at an elevation of 3,333 feet, sits directly in the path of the system.

According to the National Weather Service, Western North Carolina could see snow and sleet accumulations ranging from 1 to 6 inches, with ice accumulations potentially reaching four-tenths to one inch. The highest snow totals are expected north of Interstate 40, which includes the Boone area.

Forecasters warn that significant ice and snow accumulation on power lines and tree limbs could cause widespread and long-lasting power outages. Roads across the region may become treacherous and impassable, with hazardous conditions potentially impacting travel through early next week.

The storm system is being described by meteorologists as a “widespread potentially catastrophic event” across the South, with Arctic air from Canada combining with moisture from an active southern storm track.

Louisiana Looking to Build Momentum

The schedule change comes as Louisiana (5-15, 3-5 Sun Belt) looks to build on Saturday’s dramatic 59-56 road victory over South Alabama in Mobile. Jaxon Olvera played hero for the Cajuns, hitting a game-winning three-pointer from the left wing with just 2.1 seconds remaining.

Olvera scored nine of his team-high 14 points in the second half, while Louisiana set a season-high with 15 three-pointers on a school-record 42 attempts. Milan Mejia connected on four treys to finish with a season-high 13 points, and De’Vion Lavergne added 12 points with five assists.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak to the Jaguars and gave Louisiana its second road victory of the season. Todd Jones Jr. equaled his season high with nine rebounds and added four blocked shots in the victory.

Louisiana will follow the App State game with a Saturday contest at Old Dominion as the Cajuns continue their four-game Sun Belt Conference road trip.