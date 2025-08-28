Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium Concessions for 2025-2026 Football Season
(Lafayette, Louisiana) - It's a new era for Ragin' Cajuns football as the renovations to Cajun Field are now complete. Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium is a massive upgrade to the original facility with more amenities than before.
Having gone to games over the years, I've never ventured across to the student section (at least not since the early 1990's). So imagine my surprise to learn that the student side was a source for some amazing local restaurant food offerings during the game.
While businesses including KOK Wings & Things, Zeus & Agave, CRUMBL are returning, people are talking about the switch from Pizza Hut back to Deano's Pizza in their familiar location on the Alumni side.
The Cool Zones also return for the new year with 3 corners of the stadium providing free water. Here's a breakdown of the new concessions for the upcoming Ragin' Cajuns football season.
New Cajun Field Concessions for 2025
Student Side
- KOK Wings & Things
- Dez Meaux's Homemade Boudin
- Kona Ice
- Zeus & Agave
- Tailynn's Taste of Excellence
- The Peach Cobbler Factory
- Magnolia Pantry
- G&G's Quality Catering
- Sidelines (Beer, Water, Soda, Bar, Ice Cream & Margaritas)
Alumni Side
- *Deano's Pizza
- CRUMBL
- General Concessions
- Dippin Dots/Lemonade/Margaritas/Spiked Lemonade
- Grab & Geaux section
South Endzone
- General Concessions
- Sidelines (Beer, Water, Soda, Bar, Ice Cream & Margaritas)
Watch: Demolition and Construction of Our Lady Of Lourdes Stadium in 60 Seconds
View Photos: Inside Ragin Cajuns New Premium Stadium Experience
What’s Gone From Last Year’s Menu
Not on the list at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium from the previous year
- Everbowl
- Pizza Hut
- Papa John's
- Mr. Vic's Peanuts
- Dedicated Funnel Cake stands
If you attend Ragin' Cajuns football games this year, be sure to take a stroll around the stadium and be sure to check out the student section for additional concessions. Also remember to Arrive Early. Be Loud. Wear Red. Stay Late, and Geaux Cajuns!
REVEALED: Inside the Ragin' Cajuns NEW Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium
Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham