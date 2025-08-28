(Lafayette, Louisiana) - It's a new era for Ragin' Cajuns football as the renovations to Cajun Field are now complete. Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium is a massive upgrade to the original facility with more amenities than before.

Having gone to games over the years, I've never ventured across to the student section (at least not since the early 1990's). So imagine my surprise to learn that the student side was a source for some amazing local restaurant food offerings during the game.

While businesses including KOK Wings & Things, Zeus & Agave, CRUMBL are returning, people are talking about the switch from Pizza Hut back to Deano's Pizza in their familiar location on the Alumni side.

The Cool Zones also return for the new year with 3 corners of the stadium providing free water. Here's a breakdown of the new concessions for the upcoming Ragin' Cajuns football season.

New Cajun Field Concessions for 2025

Student Side

Alumni Side

*Deano's Pizza

CRUMBL

General Concessions

Dippin Dots/Lemonade/Margaritas/Spiked Lemonade

Grab & Geaux section

South Endzone

General Concessions

Sidelines (Beer, Water, Soda, Bar, Ice Cream & Margaritas)

What’s Gone From Last Year’s Menu

Not on the list at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium from the previous year

Everbowl

Pizza Hut

Papa John's

Mr. Vic's Peanuts

Dedicated Funnel Cake stands

Cajun Field concessions for 2025 via ragincajuns.com loading...

If you attend Ragin' Cajuns football games this year, be sure to take a stroll around the stadium and be sure to check out the student section for additional concessions. Also remember to Arrive Early. Be Loud. Wear Red. Stay Late, and Geaux Cajuns!