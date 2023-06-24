Cade Beloso’s Late Homer Gives LSU 4-3 Win Over Florida Gators

A pair of Tigers came thru with clutch home runs, again, in the College World Series. Third Baseman Tommy White tied the game at 3-3 in the 7th and Cade Beloso homered leading off the 11th as LSU finished off the Florida Gators with a 4-3 come-from-ahead victory in Game 1 of the Championship Series.

Oh, and by the way, LSU starting pitcher Ty Floyd sets a new career-high with 17 strikeouts, and the Tigers left 17 runners on base, but will be crowned National Champions with a win Sunday afternoon in Game 2.

LSU jumped out on top in the 1st inning when Beloso singled home Dylan Crews, but the Tigers left a pair of runners on when Brayden Jobert struck out to end the inning.

Tigers made it 2-0 in the 3rd on Gavin Dugas’ lead-off home run. Then, LSU loaded the bases, but Tommy White lined out hard to 3rd and Tre’ Morgan struck out.

Florida scratched across a run in the bottom of the 3rd on Jac Caglianone’s fielder’s choice. The Gators tied the game at 2-2 when Dugas couldn’t cleanly handle Cade Kurland’s ground ball to 2nd. Playing in, Dugas may have had a play at the plate to prevent Ty Evans coming home from third base, but once he bobbled it, his only play was at first base.

The Gators took their only lead of the night on BT Riopelle's solo shot in the 6th, but White’s home run tied game and Beloso’s home run made winners of the Tigers. Beloso had a big three-run home run on Wednesday in the Tigers 5-2 win over Wake Forest. And White’s 2-run home run against Wake Forest on Thursday, sent the Tigers to the Championship Series against the Gators.

Despite giving up 3 earned runs, Floyd appeared in complete control throughout the game. Floyd’s previous career high in a game was 10 strikeouts, which he matched against Wake Forest earlier in the College World Series.

