Burton & Schultz Week 6 Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge Picks
And they're off...Lynden Burton & Dave Schultz both picked the Chiefs (10.5) to cover over the Broncos and they did. Barely.
Here are the rest of the picks, but a couple of things to not. Sticking with the lines as of Thursday and Schultz changed his Giants pick to Bills. Of course he'll allow Lynden to do the same.
|Game
|Dave's Pick
|Lynden's Pick
|Winner
|Denver vs Kansas City (10.5)
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Ravens (-4) vs Titans
|Ravens
|Ravens
|49ers (-8.5) vs Browns
|49ers
|49ers
|Carolina vs Miami (-13.5)
|Miami
|Miami
|Seahawks vs Cincinnati (-3)
|Cincy
|Cincy
|Saints (-1.5) vs Houston
|Saints
|Saints
|Colts vs Jacksonville (-4)
|Jacksonville
|Jacksonville
|Vikings (-2.5) vs Chicago
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Washington vs Atlanta (-2.5)
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Patriots vs Raiders (-3)
|Raiders
|Patriots
|Philly (-7) vs Jets
|Eagles
|Jets
|Lions (-3) vs Tampa
|Lions
|Lions
|Cardinals vs Rams (-7)
|Rams
|Rams
|Giants vs Bills (-14.5)
|Bills
|Bills
|Dallas (-2.5) vs Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Weekly Record
|7-6-1
|9-4-1
|Season Record
|35-41-2 (.449)
|42-34-2 (.538)
