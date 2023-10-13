Burton & Schultz Week 6 Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge Picks

And they're off...Lynden Burton & Dave Schultz both picked the Chiefs (10.5) to cover over the Broncos and they did. Barely.

Here are the rest of the picks, but a couple of things to not. Sticking with the lines as of Thursday and Schultz changed his Giants pick to Bills. Of course he'll allow Lynden to do the same.

Game Dave's Pick Lynden's Pick Winner Denver vs Kansas City (10.5) Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Ravens (-4) vs Titans Ravens Ravens 49ers (-8.5) vs Browns 49ers 49ers Carolina vs Miami (-13.5) Miami Miami Seahawks vs Cincinnati (-3) Cincy Cincy Saints (-1.5) vs Houston Saints Saints Colts vs Jacksonville (-4) Jacksonville Jacksonville Vikings (-2.5) vs Chicago Vikings Vikings Washington vs Atlanta (-2.5) Commanders Commanders Patriots vs Raiders (-3) Raiders Patriots Philly (-7) vs Jets Eagles Jets Lions (-3) vs Tampa Lions Lions Cardinals vs Rams (-7) Rams Rams Giants vs Bills (-14.5) Bills Bills Dallas (-2.5) vs Chargers Chargers Chargers Weekly Record 7-6-1 9-4-1 Season Record 35-41-2 (.449) 42-34-2 (.538)