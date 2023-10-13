Burton &#038; Schultz Week 6 Pro Pick &#8216;Em Challenge Picks

Burton & Schultz Week 6 Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge Picks

And they're off...Lynden Burton & Dave Schultz both picked the Chiefs (10.5) to cover over the Broncos and they did.  Barely.

Here are the rest of the picks, but a couple of things to not.  Sticking with the lines as of Thursday and Schultz changed his Giants pick to Bills.  Of course he'll allow Lynden to do the same.

GameDave's PickLynden's PickWinner
Denver vs Kansas City (10.5)ChiefsChiefsChiefs
Ravens (-4) vs TitansRavensRavens
49ers (-8.5) vs Browns 49ers49ers
Carolina vs Miami (-13.5)MiamiMiami
Seahawks vs Cincinnati (-3)CincyCincy
Saints (-1.5) vs Houston SaintsSaints
Colts vs Jacksonville (-4)JacksonvilleJacksonville
Vikings (-2.5) vs ChicagoVikingsVikings
Washington vs Atlanta (-2.5)CommandersCommanders
Patriots vs Raiders (-3)RaidersPatriots
Philly (-7) vs Jets EaglesJets
Lions (-3) vs Tampa LionsLions
Cardinals vs Rams (-7)RamsRams
Giants vs Bills (-14.5)BillsBills
Dallas (-2.5) vs ChargersChargersChargers
Weekly Record7-6-19-4-1
Season Record35-41-2 (.449)42-34-2 (.538)

