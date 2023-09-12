Burton Off To A Slow Start in SportsChat Pick &#8216;Em Challenge vs Schultz

Burton Off To A Slow Start in SportsChat Pick ‘Em Challenge vs Schultz

Getty Images

Lynden Burton is off to a slow start in the SportsChat Pro Football Pick ‘Em contest with Dave Schultz.  Even with the New York Jets pulling out a dramatic victory against the Buffalo Bills Monday night, Burton was a disappointing 4-12 on the weekend. 

Meanwhile, Schultz finished with a winning record, but just barely.  He was 9-7, although he does claim his New England Patriots pick was just him being a homer.

In addition to the Jets, Burton correctly picks the Ravens, Jaguars, and Eagles.

Will Burton rebound in Week 2?

GameDave's PickLynden's PickWinner
Detroit @ KC -4.5DetroitKansas CityDetroit
SF -2 @ PittsburghSan FranciscoPittsburghSan Francisco
Arizona @ Washington -7

WashingtonWashingtonArizona
Carolina @ Atlanta -3.5AtlantaCarolinaAtlanta
Houston @ Ravens -9.5

RavensRavensRavens
Titans @ Saints -3

Saints SaintsTitans
Bucs @ Vikings - 5.5VikingsVikeDaddiesBuccaneers
Bengals -2.5 @ Browns

BengalsBengalsBrowns
Jax -5 @ ColtsJacksonvilleJacksonvilleJacksonville
Eagles - 4 @ PatriotsPatriotsEaglesEagles
Packers +1 @ Bears

Green BayBearsGreen Bay
Dolphins +3 @ Chargers

Dolphins ChargersDolphins
Rams at SEA -5

SeattleSeattleRams
Las Vegas @ Denver -3.5

DenverDenverLas Vegas
Dal -3.5 @ NY Giants

DallasGiantsDallas
Bills -2.5 vs NY JetsBillsJets

Jets
Weekly Record9-74-12
Season Record9-74-12

Stay tuned for Week 2 Matchups and Betting Lines

Highest Career Earnings Paid By New Orleans Saints

We used the contract information provided by Spotrac to come up with this list. We based it on the amount of contract money paid by the New Orleans Saints to players, not their total career earnings. These earnings are up to the 2022 NFL Season.

Filed Under: dave schultz, lynden burton, pro football pick 'em, SportsChat
Categories: Local Sports, Sports Buzz
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 103.3 The GOAT