Burton Off To A Slow Start in SportsChat Pick ‘Em Challenge vs Schultz
Lynden Burton is off to a slow start in the SportsChat Pro Football Pick ‘Em contest with Dave Schultz. Even with the New York Jets pulling out a dramatic victory against the Buffalo Bills Monday night, Burton was a disappointing 4-12 on the weekend.
Meanwhile, Schultz finished with a winning record, but just barely. He was 9-7, although he does claim his New England Patriots pick was just him being a homer.
In addition to the Jets, Burton correctly picks the Ravens, Jaguars, and Eagles.
Will Burton rebound in Week 2?
|Game
|Dave's Pick
|Lynden's Pick
|Winner
|Detroit @ KC -4.5
|Detroit
|Kansas City
|Detroit
|SF -2 @ Pittsburgh
|San Francisco
|Pittsburgh
|San Francisco
|Arizona @ Washington -7
|Washington
|Washington
|Arizona
|Carolina @ Atlanta -3.5
|Atlanta
|Carolina
|Atlanta
|Houston @ Ravens -9.5
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Titans @ Saints -3
|Saints
|Saints
|Titans
|Bucs @ Vikings - 5.5
|Vikings
|VikeDaddies
|Buccaneers
|Bengals -2.5 @ Browns
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Browns
|Jax -5 @ Colts
|Jacksonville
|Jacksonville
|Jacksonville
|Eagles - 4 @ Patriots
|Patriots
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Packers +1 @ Bears
|Green Bay
|Bears
|Green Bay
|Dolphins +3 @ Chargers
|Dolphins
|Chargers
|Dolphins
|Rams at SEA -5
|Seattle
|Seattle
|Rams
|Las Vegas @ Denver -3.5
|Denver
|Denver
|Las Vegas
|Dal -3.5 @ NY Giants
|Dallas
|Giants
|Dallas
|Bills -2.5 vs NY Jets
|Bills
|Jets
|Jets
|Weekly Record
|9-7
|4-12
|Season Record
|9-7
|4-12
Stay tuned for Week 2 Matchups and Betting Lines
Highest Career Earnings Paid By New Orleans Saints
We used the contract information provided by Spotrac to come up with this list. We based it on the amount of contract money paid by the New Orleans Saints to players, not their total career earnings. These earnings are up to the 2022 NFL Season.