Lynden Burton is off to a slow start in the SportsChat Pro Football Pick ‘Em contest with Dave Schultz. Even with the New York Jets pulling out a dramatic victory against the Buffalo Bills Monday night, Burton was a disappointing 4-12 on the weekend.

Meanwhile, Schultz finished with a winning record, but just barely. He was 9-7, although he does claim his New England Patriots pick was just him being a homer.

In addition to the Jets, Burton correctly picks the Ravens, Jaguars, and Eagles.

Will Burton rebound in Week 2?

Game Dave's Pick Lynden's Pick Winner Detroit @ KC -4.5 Detroit Kansas City Detroit SF -2 @ Pittsburgh San Francisco Pittsburgh San Francisco Arizona @ Washington -7



Washington Washington Arizona Carolina @ Atlanta -3.5 Atlanta Carolina Atlanta Houston @ Ravens -9.5



Ravens Ravens Ravens Titans @ Saints -3



Saints Saints Titans Bucs @ Vikings - 5.5 Vikings VikeDaddies Buccaneers Bengals -2.5 @ Browns



Bengals Bengals Browns Jax -5 @ Colts Jacksonville Jacksonville Jacksonville Eagles - 4 @ Patriots Patriots Eagles Eagles Packers +1 @ Bears



Green Bay Bears Green Bay Dolphins +3 @ Chargers



Dolphins Chargers Dolphins Rams at SEA -5



Seattle Seattle Rams Las Vegas @ Denver -3.5



Denver Denver Las Vegas Dal -3.5 @ NY Giants



Dallas Giants Dallas Bills -2.5 vs NY Jets Bills Jets



Jets Weekly Record 9-7 4-12 Season Record 9-7 4-12

Stay tuned for Week 2 Matchups and Betting Lines