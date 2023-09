Lynden Burton looking to follow-up his 12-3-1 performance in Week 2 while Dave Schultz attempts to rebound from an embarrassing 4-11-1 mark, made their Week 3 picks on Thursday afternoon's SportsChat.

Game Dave's Pick Lynden's Pick Winner Giants vs 49ers (-10.5) 49ers 49ers Broncos vs Dolphins (-6.5) Dolphins Dolphins Saints vs Packers (-2)



Saints Saints Colts vs Ravens (-7.5) Ravens Ravens Texans vs Jaguars (-9.5) Jaguars Jaguars Bills (-6.5) vs Commanders Bills Commanders Falcons vs Lions (-3) Lions Lions Titans vs Browns (-3.5)



Titans Browns Patriots (-3) vs Jets Patriots Patriots Chargers (-1) vs Vikings Chargers VikeDaddies Panthers vs Seahawks (-6)



Seahawks Seahawks Cowboys (-12) vs Cardinals



Cowboys Cowboys Bears vs Chiefs (-12.5)



Chiefs Chiefs Steelers vs Raiders (-2.5)



Raiders Steelers Eagles (-4.5) vs Buccaneers



Buccaneers Eagles Rams vs Bengals (-2.5) Rams Rams Weekly Record 4-11-1 12-3-1 Season Record 13-18-1 16-15-1