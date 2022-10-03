Brian Kelly Gives A Positive Update On Sevyn Banks’ Scary InJury

Football has had a lot of scary moments these past couple of weeks with players at the professional and colligate level suffering some serious injuries. Just two days after the gruesome Tua Tagovailoa injury, LSU fans watched one of their own get carted off the field after what appeared to be a serious neck injury.

LSU defensive back Sevyn Banks was carted off the field in Saturday night’s matchup against Auburn after suffering a neck injury on the opening kickoff. Banks was taken to a local hospital to further evaluate his injuries. A noisy and hostile Jordan-Hare stadium was suddenly holding its breath and praying for the best.

Banks was taken to a local hospital where he undergo many tests and evaluations. Banks was conscious and moving all extremities. It was later updated that Banks was cleared and released by the hospital just hours later. Banks even went back to Jordan-Hare stadium under the care of team doctors and staff to support and cheer on his teammates.

Once returning to Baton Rouge, banks would undergo further evaluation to see the extent of his injuries. Head coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media today and was able to provide some very good news regarding the condition of Banks. Kelly said that the veteran defensive back sustained a bruised spinal cord, but is expected to make a full recovery. Kelly and the team have confirmed that banks will miss a minimum of six weeks.

After the game, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin, opened up his post-game press conference saying he is wishing and praying for Banks’ speedy and healthy recovery. Brian Kelly would take to Twitter shortly after the game to personally the Auburn medical staff as well as the local hospital.

Fans from all across the country who were holding their breath watching the young man get carted off the field, are now thankful that he is going to make a full recovery.

Football is an amazing game that everyone around the world can enjoy, but it can be extremely dangerous at times. We are thankful to hear the great news regarding Sevyn Banks, and we wish him a healthy and speedy recovery.

