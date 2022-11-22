Latest CFB Playoff Rankings Released, Reveals Clues of Potential Playoff

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

After a slate of wild games and tight finishes in week 12, college football fans anxiously awaited the latest College Football Playoff Rankings released on Tuesday night.

#1 Georgia, #2 Ohio State, #3 Michigan and #4 TCU all remained in place as the nation's only remaining undefeated teams, despite both Michigan and TCU winning close contests.

Photo by Getty Images
The big question was, "Who would be #5?"

Fans of both LSU and USC feel they're most deserving of the spot.

Tiger fans point to the strength of schedule, while Trojans fans point to the better overall record.

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
With Ohio State and Michigan set to play this Saturday, the #5 team has a strong opportunity to move into the top 4 with a win this weekend.

Ultimately, the CFP committee ranked LSU at #5, with USC at #6.

USC is scheduled to host Notre Dame on Saturday, while LSU plays at struggling Texas A&M.

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Both the Tigers and Trojans will play in conference championship games the following week, with LSU scheduled to face #1 Georgia.

The entire CFP rankings are as follows:

1. Georgia (11-0)

2. Ohio State (11-0)

3. Michigan (11-0)

4. TCU (11-0)

5. LSU (9-2)

6. USC (10-1)

7. Alabama (9-2)

8. Clemson (10-1)

9. Oregon (9-2)

10. Tennessee (9-2)

11. Penn State (9-2)

12. Kansas State (8-3)

13. Washington (9-2)

14. Utah (8-3)

15. Notre Dame (8-3)

16. Florida State (8-3)

17. North Carolina (9-2)

18. UCLA (8-3)

19. Tulane (9-2)

20. Ole Miss (8-3)

21. Oregon State (8-3)

22. UCF (8-3)

23. Texas (7-4)

24. Cincinnati (9-2)

25. Louisville (7-4)

