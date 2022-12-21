LSU Early Signing Day Class

LSU is coming off Brian Kelly's first season as head coach in Baton Rouge, finishing the regular season at a respectable 9-4, winning the SEC West division.

Before the Tigers play Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on January 2nd, Kelly has his sights set on procuring an elite signing class.

Today marks the beginning of the three day early signing period for football recruits in the class of 2022/2023. Starting at 7 AM this morning and running through Friday, recruits will have the ability to sign their National Letter of Intent (NLI) and become members of this year's LSU signing class.

Here's a rundown of the LSU Tigers, along with star rankings given by multiple outlets. It will be updated until the end of the day.

