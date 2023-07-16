SEC Media Days 2023 Day 1 &#8211; LSU, Texas A&#038;M, Missouri

SEC Media Days 2023 Day 1 – LSU, Texas A&M, Missouri

The 2023 college football season unofficially begins this week in Nashville as it hosts the SEC Media Days Monday thru Thursday.

Each school sends its Head Coach and three players to chat with the media about the upcoming season.  And talk they do.  Everyone does 12 different interviews and that’s before they hit Radio Row.

BRIAN KELLY

10:30 SEC Creative

10:50 SIRIUSXM

11:00 SEC Radio

11:10 CBS Digital

11:20 CBS 2

11:30 CBS 1

11:40 Nation/Gameday

11:55 ESPN.com/SEC Digital

12:10 Electronic Media

12:30 Main Media

1:05 Marty & McGee

1:30 SEC Network Set

The LSU Tigers are up first.  Head Coach Brian Kelly brought QB Jayden Daniels, Running Back Josh Williams and DT Mekhi Wingo.

Recently, Kelly has been playing down the Tigers chances this season, but with the return of Daniels, expectations remain high for last year's SEC West Champions.

Along with LSU, Texas A&M and Missouri will go on Monday as well.

For the last few years, the SEC Media Days has generally been the beginning of the Texas A&M Bandwagon.  While A&M has been pretty good under Jimbo Fisher (39-21) they haven’t played in the SEC Championship yet.  And with Fisher’s $9.5 million per year, the expectations remain high.

Usually, the higher profile coaches such as Kelly and Fisher try to get in and out SEC Media Days without saying much of anything. Not with coaches like Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz.  This is his chance with the national and regional media at his disposal to cut thru some of the noise and get his Tigers a little attention.  

Be sure to tune into SportsChat w/Dave Schultz 3P-6P CT as he will be LIVE from the 2023 SEC Media Days all week.

