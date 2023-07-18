The LSU Tigers were up first on day one of the 2023 SEC Media Days and Head Coach Brian Kelly stopped by 103.3 The GOAT and SportsChat with Dave Schultz.

He discussed QB Jayden Daniels' progress

Former walk-on now on scholarship running back Josh Williams

The team turning things around in 2022

Where they have depth vs a little thin in other places

But one question that may have hit home a bit, Schultz asked Coach Kelly what did he know about the LSU job before he took it and what has he learned since his arrival.

You can hear the answer below.

"...it’s much more than just football. It’s a family and a true family and they welcome you with open arms. Our family has been welcomed to Baton Rouge. We’ve been treated so well. We love the environment. It creates a very conducive environment for people that want to be here. Now with all of the success, we’re going to have to make sure we do our end." - Brian Kelly

You can hear the entire interview with Coach Kelly at the link below. The interview starts at the 30-minute mark.

You can also hear from QB Jayden Daniels and DL Mehki Wingo at the link below.

Daniels:00 minute mark, Wingo: 48-minute mark

