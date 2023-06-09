BREAKING – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Bringing Back Gunner Leger

In addition to it being Super Regional Weekend, it’s also that time of the year when college baseball teams are making coaching changes.

For example, Thursday Miami Hurricanes Coach Gino DiMare stepped down.

Last week, Southeastern made a change as well

Perhaps the biggest coaching news was earlier this week when LSU's Pitching Coach Wes Johnson was named Georgia Bulldogs new Head Coach.

Friday morning D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rodgers broke the news about the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns bringing back Gunner Leger in an off-field position as Pitching Coordinator and Analytics.

Leger pitched for the Ragin’ Cajuns in 2015, ’16, ’17 & ’19. He compiled a 24-13 record with a 2.44 ERA. The Lake Charles native and Barbe High School alum, was the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year in 2015 and Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year in 2017. Injuries eventually curtailed Leger’s career.

Leger confirmed the news as well.

Leger joins his father Tim as a coach for the Ragin' Cajuns. Tim Leger is the Offensive Coordinator for the Ragin' Cajuns Football Team.

