LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - With Lent approaching, you may find yourself wondering what you can do to be more selfless and help your fellow man. Conveniently, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana is giving you the opportunity to step up and mentor the youth in the area.

Who is Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana?

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana was founded in 1985 as a local affiliate of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, bringing one-to-one youth mentoring to the Acadiana region. For decades, the organization has matched children facing adversity with caring adult volunteers, helping them build confidence, improve academically, and reach their full potential.

Serving multiple parishes across South Louisiana, BBBS of Acadiana continues to focus on creating meaningful, long-term mentoring relationships that positively impact both the children and the volunteer mentors who step up to serve.

What is the Big Draft?

If you’ve ever talked about wanting to “give back” but weren’t sure where to start, here’s your moment. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana is launching The Big Draft on Sunday, February 22, and they’re doing it in a way that feels right at home in South Louisiana at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Lafayette.

Who is Involved in The Big Draft?

In collaboration with the NFL’s Inspire Change initiative, The Big Draft is the organization’s annual volunteer recruitment campaign. The goal? Recruit 60 Bigs in 60 Days.

Think of it like this: just as the NFL drafts its next class of players, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana is drafting its next class of mentors. And the need is real.

Why Big Brothers Big Sisters Mentoring Matters

Right now, there are young people in Acadiana, especially boys, waiting to be matched with a mentor. Many have been waiting far too long. The organization is putting a special emphasis on encouraging men and men of color to step up, because representation and relatability matter in mentorship.

When is the Big Draft for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana

The kickoff event is happening on Sunday, February 22nd, and runs from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., with refreshments provided. It’s a chance to learn how the program works, what being a “Big” actually involves, and how you can make a direct impact on a child’s life.

The Big Draft campaign will run from February 22 through April 23, but it all starts Sunday.

If you’ve ever believed that one positive adult can change the trajectory of a young person’s future, this is your call to the bullpen.