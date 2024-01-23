High school sports are extremely competitive throughout the United States, and nowhere is that more obvious at times than in Louisiana.

Louisiana's high school football season is a major part of our culture in the fall - almost as big as college football season. High school basketball, baseball, and softball are up there, too. There's also soccer, volleyball, and other major sports that get a lot of participation.

What makes high school sports so beloved? Maybe it's the idea of "purity" in the sports - there's no salary or NIL deals (yet?) and kids are balancing their academic and athletic lives a bit better than the next level up.

Louisiana communities often rally around their local high school teams, creating a sense of camaraderie and pride. The Friday night lights of high school football games, in particular, are a cultural phenomenon, drawing families, friends, and alumni to cheer for their teams.

Louisiana's dedication to sports is also linked to the strong sense of community that permeates the state. High school sports events serve as social gatherings, bringing people together and fostering a shared identity. The intense rivalries between schools add excitement and competitive spirit to these events.

Furthermore, successful high school athletes in Louisiana often become local heroes, and their achievements are celebrated not only for athletic prowess but also for representing their communities positively. This blend of cultural attachment, community pride, and the celebration of talent contributes to the enduring popularity of high school sports in Louisiana.

So, which schools are the best for sports in Louisiana? The website Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools for sports in Louisiana using data from Niche. These rankings factor in parent and student surveys on sports, total high school enrollment, K-12 sports championships, number of sports, and athletic participation rates.

See below just how many local schools made the list.