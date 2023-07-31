Arch Manning’s Football Card Sells For A Record Amount

Arch Manning hasn’t taken a snap during a regular season game for the Texas Longhorns yet, but he is already setting records.

Manning’s autographed football card was auctioned off for $102,500 on Panini’s website over the weekend. In addition to the card, the winner will have a chance to meet Arch and even catch some passes from him.

The previous record was held by Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic and was sold for $100,000.

A New Orleans, Louisiana native and Isidore Newman High graduate, Manning is Cooper Manning’s son with a pair of Hall of Fame uncles, Peyton and Eli.

The card’s proceeds will benefit a Central Texas non-profit with assistance from St. David’s Healthcare and St. David’s Foundation.

