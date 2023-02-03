After 20 Years in Sports Radio, It’s Time to Say Goodbye

After two decades working in sports radio, it's time for something new. My last day and show at TSM Lafayette will be Friday, February 10th.

I don't remember how old I was when I knew I wanted to work in sports media because my memory doesn't go back far enough.

As a kid, I loved following sports. I loved watching sports. I love going to sporting events.

My wonderful parents nurtured me with love, encouraged me to follow my passions, helping me realize my dreams. (Thanks Mom and Dad. I love you.)

My parents celebrating my birhday with me. Apparently I took my football cake really serious. My parents celebrating my birthday with me. Apparently, I took my football cake seriously. loading...

Who Dat!? Who Dat!? loading...

In college, I landed a part-time job with Entercom Broadcasting in New Orleans. Once in the door, I found myself on a show called "New Orleans Live" with Terry Davis. "T.D.", as he was affectionately called, promoted me to producer and host of "The Sports Page" segment.

I was barely old enough to legally buy alcohol but found myself on 1350 WSMB in the early to mid-2000s. While the station is a different format and Davis no longer works for the company, I am forever grateful for the opportunity he gave me.

I also met my friend Gus Kattengell, a young morning show host at WWL at the time. He's become a dear friend and has been coming on my show every Friday for the last 16 years. How did I thank him? With an occasionally fresh bag of cracklins. (Thank you for everything Gus)

Gus and Scott at the 2013 New Orleans Bowl media luncheon. Gus and Scott at the 2013 New Orleans Bowl media luncheon. loading...

I left New Orleans in hopes of finding an opportunity to get more airtime and found myself back in my hometown of Lafayette following Hurricane Katrina.

Steve Peloquin responded to a letter of inquiry, asking me to come in for an interview.

(From L to R) Steve Peloquin, Bruce Mikels, Scott Prather (From L to R) Steve Peloquin, Bruce Mikels, Scott Prather loading...

Steve hired me on a part-time basis to work at ESPN 1420. I was making $5.75 an hour, the minimum wage in 2005. But it was an opportunity, one I didn't take for granted.

Since then, I have worked for the same company and began to host my own show in January of 2006, co-hosting "Bird's Eye View" with the local legend Jay Walker, and serving as the lead producer for UL sporting events.

Scott and Jay host a show the week of Super Bowl XLIV Scott and Jay host a show the week of Super Bowl XLIV loading...

Now it's time to say "Thank you". I'm filled with gratitude.

Thanks to Steve and former GM Mike Grimsley for allowing me to develop, believing in me, and providing an opportunity to work in a profession I grew up wanting to be in.

Jay Walker, the voice of the Ragin' Cajuns, was an on-air partner on weekday afternoons for many years. What began as a mentorship quickly became a friendship, and I thank him for putting up with me over the years.

Jay and Scott Jay and Scott loading...

loading...

My job at Townsquare Media has taken on various iterations over the years. Hosting the Great Scott Show is a small aspect of the gig, but definitely my favorite part.

Thanks to the late great "Big" Dave Thibodeaux, Mike "The Bandit" Bernard, Billy Ryckman, James P. Bitterman, and Kevin Foote for many amazing hours of local sports radio.

I've had the opportunity to hire some amazing people over the last decade. I want to thank all of them, including Norman Locke, Ryan Baniewicz, Greg Larnerd, Lane Johnson, Cody Junot, Seth Hulin, Lyn Burton, Blaise Breaux, Nick Cheramie, Matt Migeuz, Matt Workman, Charlie Long, and many others. I can't thank any of them enough.

Many have moved on to other places and are doing amazing work, while a few are still here and doing the same.

Norman and Scott Norman and Scott loading...

To the amazing co-workers at Townsquare Media over the years, including Scott Perrin, Josh Boulanger, Bruce Mikels, Pam Begnaud, Bernadette Lee, JayCee Falcon, Brandon Comeaux, Ian Auzenne, Jude Walker, Matt Gholston, Brandon Journet, Chris Reed, Rob Kirkpatrick, Nathan Pike, Mary Galyean, Scott Daniels, CJ Clements, Ellen Hopper, Steve Wiley, Sondra Suggs Morrow, Kelly Sonnier-Rodriguez, Sam Stokes, Jade Richard, Brittany Breaux, Kathleen Gannon, Janet Theriot, Paul T. Farnham, Alexa Thibodeaux, Dawn Stoot, Nicole Patin, Faye Pradier, Dave Landry, the late Ray Sutley, the late Tony Peloquin, Mark Pope, "Screaming" Freddie Martin, Moon Griffon, Casey Leleux, Nina Thibodeaux, Sandra Mitchell, Jen Mestayer, Joan Jocks, Laurie Foreman, Laurie Foreman, Liz Griffin, Roxianne Payne, Stefanie Crist, Ken Romero, Brad Burley, Camey Doucet, Rob Reidel, Shannon Wilkerson, Darrell Gobert, and so many others (I'm sorry I left you out), thank you.

Scott and Ryan Baniewicz Scott and Ryan Baniewicz before filming a baseball stunt loading...

As the flagship station for Louisiana Ragin' Cajun athletics, I've worked with so many individuals at UL over the years, many of whom deserve thanks. (If your name isn't listed, it's not because I'm not grateful)

Big thanks to head coaches Ricky Bustle, Robert Lee, the late J. Kelly Hall, Errol Rogers, Bob Marlin, Mark Hudspeth, Garry Brodhead, Michael and Stefni Loteif, Gerry Glasco, Billy Napier, Kristi Gray, Theo Sliman, Michael Desormeaux, and Matt Deggs.

Billy Napier and Scott Billy Napier and Scott loading...

A very big thank you to the late great Tony Robichaux and his entire family.

Photo by Brad Kemp Photo by Brad Kemp loading...

Thanks to so many assistant coaches, including Anthony Babineaux and Troy Wingerter, who I both consider dear friends, and so many individuals from sports information over the years, including Daryl Centnar, Matt Hebert, Matt Sullivan, Jeff Schneider, Josh Brunner, Patrick Crawford, Brad Kemp, Dan McDonald, Mary Beth McDonald, and many others.

Thanks to UL administrators and their families, including the late David Walker, Scott Farmer, Dr. Bryan Maggard, Kerry Maggard, Nico Yantko, Dr. Joseph Savoie, the late Gail Savoie, Dr. Jessica Leger, Gerald Hebert, and others.

Thanks to Brian Bille and everyone at Learfield.

To all the current and former student-athletes who allowed me to share their stories and spoke to me on the air, thank you.

Thank you to former UL wide receiver James Butler, my friend, for the many fun times on my show.

James and Scott James and Scott loading...

Thanks to anyone and everyone who ever came on the airwaves with me, especially friends Gus Kattengell, Brad Topham, Gerald Broussard, Seth Johnson, Ralph Malborough, Chris Lanaux, Luke Johnson, Andrew Lopez, Oleh Kosel, Tim Buckley, Travis Webb, Seth Lewis, Scott Brazda, Andrew Juge, William "Prom King" Kellner, Chris Conner, Pierre Thomas, Jake Delhomme, Brandon Stokley, Thomas Morstead, Terrelle Smith, Roman Harper, and Mike Karney.

As well as T-Bob Hebert, Gordy Rush, Jordy Cullota, Ryan Leaf, Lance Moore, Brian Mitchell, Richie Falgout, David Schultz, Alex George, Megan Nunez, Devin Snow, Ben Mintz, Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier, Daniel Cormier, the late Ruffin Rodrigue, the late Beau Williford, Todd Graffagnini, Danny Reed, Madeline Adams, Meagan Glover, Mike Nabors, Ross Jackson, Deuce Windham, Maddy Hudak, Mike Detillier, JD Carrera, Zachary Payne, Daniel Comeaux, Andy Burrell, Tyson Chandler, Jrue Holiday, Ryan Bowen, Coach Danny Broussard, Coach Eric Mouton, Joe Horn, Drew Brees, Brian Milne, Mark Ingram, Bobby Neveaux, Josh Parrot, Willie Roaf, Andre Reed, Kevin Mawae, Keith Mitchell, Mark Fields, Devery Henderson, Kevin Faulk, Takeo Spikes, Icky Woods, Omer Asik, Dale Brown, Shaq, Mike Triplett, Nick Underhill, Larry Holder, Kat Terrell, Will Guillory, Christian Clark, David Grubb, Chris Landry, Jim Everett, Lance Strother, Delvin Breaux, Darren Smith, Mike Tyson, the Beastie Boys, and so many others.

Omer Asik visits with Scott Omer Asik declining Scott's offer to try crackilns loading...

To the listeners, callers, and everyone who read anything I wrote, a simple "thank you" would not justify how grateful I am to each and every one of you. Without you, I would have never worked in this business as long as I have.

To all the listeners, including but not limited to Jay, Kyle, Peyton, Pat, Ben, Brock, Blaine, Brad, Como, Phillip, Stephanie, Old Skull Nerd, Josh, Chico, Doodie, Nick, Troy, Dr. Miller, Dr. B., Duracell, Jeff, Arthur, Kevin, David, Brandon, John, Ronnie, and the late great Paul Guidroz, thank you.

(From L to R) Jay Walker, Kyle Brister, Scott Prather (From L to R) Jay Walker, Kyle Brister, Scott Prather loading...

I thanked my parents earlier. I'll thank them again, as well as my sisters, extended family, and all my close friends.

Me and Mom before going to see Ken Griffey Jr. play in person. Me and Mom before going to see Ken Griffey Jr. play in person. loading...

And lastly, thanks to my incredible wife and three wonderful children.

I married a 10. She's put up with odd hours, phone calls in the middle of the night, countless sporting events (on TV and in person), and a husband who spends way too much time watching Pelicans games on DVR late at night.

Thank you Lizzi, Calloway, Lucy, and Marian. I love you all beyond words.

It's time for a new job that is a better fit for my future and for my family.

My last show will be Friday, February 10th.

It's not lost on me I've been at the same company for 18 years. That is rare in this profession. I'm beyond grateful for my time here, and the ability to exit this job on my own terms.

If you've managed to read to the end, thank you too. While I've got you, I'll share a simple motto I try and live by, though I come up short more often than I'd like to admit.

Choose love, not labels.