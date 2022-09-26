Coach Desormeaux Talks Loss at ULM, 2 QB System, Run Blocking, Fanbase & More [Audio]
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football experienced another disappointing loss on Saturday, falling to ULM 21-17.
In a matchup full of self-inflicted wounds, the Cajuns had ample opportunities to claim a victory but gave it away due to consistent errors.
As he does every Monday during football season, Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux joined me on my show this morning for a one-on-one interview.
Coach detailed the loss at ULM, where the team must improve, the 2 QB system, special teams, social media, fan reaction, the homecoming matchup against South Alabama, and much more.
If you missed it, you can listen here.
Louisiana (2-2) hosts South Alabama (3-1) this Saturday afternoon at Cajun Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00.
The pregame show begins on ESPN Lafayette at 2:00.