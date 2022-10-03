Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football is in need of a win.

Falling to South Alabama on Saturday after the Jaguars hit a walk-off field goal to defeat Louisiana 20-17, the Cajuns dropped their third straight game.

It's the first three-game losing streak since September of 2018.

As he does every Monday during football season, Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux joined me on my show this morning for a one-on-one interview.

Coach opened up about the loss against South Alabama, quarterback play, the state of the team, the locker room, in game decisions, the process of getting over the hump, Chris Smith, handling injuries, and much more.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

Louisiana's next matchup is in 9 days.

The Ragin' Cajuns (2-3) will play on the road against the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-2) on Wednesday, October 12th. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 pm CST.

The radio pregame show will begin two hours prior at 4:30.

